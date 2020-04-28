Wojciech Szczesny makes honest admission to Arsenal fans

Wojciech Szczesny admits he misses playing for Arsenal after having left the north London side for Juventus in 2017

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 28 April 2020, 04:45 UK
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger (Photo: The Sport Review)

Wojciech Szczesny has admitted that he misses playing for Arsenal despite having gone on to establish himself as Juventus’ number one goalkeeper.

The former Gunners goalkeeper left Arsenal to sign for Juventus back in July 2017 after having been deemed to be surplus to requirements at The Emirates by Arsene Wenger.

Szczesny had been a regular in the first team for the Gunners during his stint with the north London side, having won the FA Cup twice under Wenger.

However, he has since gone on to develop his game in Serie A with Juventus, where he has won two league titles, the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana.

Now, Szczesny has admitted that he will always look back fondly on his time at The Emirates and says he misses his former team-mates.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Arsenal’s website, Szczesny said: “More than anything, I miss the boys.

“We had a fantastic group of players. We were young, we had a lot of energy, we had a lot of banter and we had some good and bad moments together, but we really united as a group. It was a great joy to be with them every day.

“I miss them. I miss playing at the Emirates. I think that was something special for me, the quality of the pitch, the fans, the big nights in a north London derby.

“The emotions were quite different because whatever you do in your career, and some of us have gone on to make great things and have made a great career whereas some have maybe made a step back, there’s nothing like playing for the club that you love. The emotion of that is something special.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

The north London side finished in fifth place and without a trophy under Unai Emery last season.

