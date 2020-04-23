Pundit: What I really think of Nicolas Pepe at Arsenal

Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe (Photo: Arsenal / Instagram)

Nicolas Pepe has plenty of room for improvement at Arsenal following his move to The Emirates last summer, according to Stewart Robson.

The Ivory Coast international has made something of a slow start to life in north London after having signed for the Gunners from Lille last summer.

The 24-year-old initially struggled to make much of an impact in the Premier League but he was starting to find his feet just before the season was put on hold due to coronavirus.

Pepe has scored four goals and made six assists in 24 Premier League games for Arsenal so far this season, and he also netted twice in the Europa League before the Gunners were knocked out.

Arsenal spent a club-record fee to bring Pepe to The Emirates last summer, and more will clearly be expected from the attacker in the coming seasons.

Former Arsenal star Robson feels that it’s too early to call Pepe a flop, but he admits that the Ivorian has plenty of room for improvement.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Robson said: “Slightly too early [to call him a flop]. He hasn’t been a great success this season so far.

“He’s had one or two good games, couple of good free-kicks. I’m not sure they’ve found the right position for him.

“They’ve tried him on the right wing where he spent most of his time in France. Then they tried to play him upfront for a couple of games.

“Yet he’s got pace, he can do lots of things. At the moment they haven’t got the best out of him, he doesn’t look a confident player.

“So he’s a flop at the moment but I think he can get better next year under Arteta.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four.

