Pablo Mari sends message to Arsenal fans about his future

Pablo Mari has indicated his desire to stay at Arsenal for the long term, despite having only made two appearances for the Gunners so far.

Arsenal moved to bolster their options in defence in the January transfer window when they completed a loan deal to bring Mari to The Emirates from Brazilian side Flamengo.

Mari had only managed to clock up two appearances in all competitions for the Gunners before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March.

Arsenal are believed to have the option to buy the 26-year-old on a permanent deal in the summer, and the defender has now underlined his desire to stay at The Emirates for the long term if possible.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by the Daily Star, Mari said: “I’ve been at five clubs over the last four years. This is a footballer’s life.

“If you want to play football and you want to improve then every year you need to move.

“Maybe when you find a club that is good for you, then you can stay and improve with that club.

“I have found myself here at Arsenal. It is a really good option for me.

“I want to stay here and improve as a player and a person. I want to be here for many more years.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they bid to try and claw their way back into the top-four race.

The Gunners are eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand but they do have a game in hand over the Blues.

