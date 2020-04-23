Cesc Fabregas names the Arsenal player he’d love to play with

Cesc Fabregas is seemingly a big fan of Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 23 April 2020, 07:30 UK
Cesc Fabregas has admitted that he would love to play with Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian forward moved to Arsenal in a £6.75m deal from Ituano last summer after impressing for the South American club since breaking into the team.

Martinelli arrived in the Premier League as an unknown talent but the 18-year-old hit the ground running at the north London side following his summer move.

The Brazil Under-23 international scored twice in a 5-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the League Cup to open his Arsenal account back in September.

Martinelli has gone on two score three goals in seven games in the Europa League to help the Gunners reach the latter stages before their round of 32 exit.

The South American teenager has also netted three times in the Premier League, scoring his first top-flight goal against West Ham before netting against Chelsea FC and Bournemouth.

Asked during a Twitter Q&A which current Arsenal player that he wishes he could play with now, Fabregas replied on the social media site: “Martinelli”.

Fabregas netted 57 goals in 303 games in all competitions during his seven seasons in the Arsenal first-team.

The Spanish midfielder won the Community Shield and the FA Cup during his Gunners career.

