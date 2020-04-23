Jack Wilshere identifies what Mikel Arteta has changed at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Jack Wilshere has praised Mikel Arteta for improving the Arsenal defence since his appointment.

The Spanish head coach took over the reins of the north London club from caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg back in December after Unai Emery was sacked weeks earlier.

Arteta has only lost one Premier League game since becoming the Arsenal manager after a 2-1 loss to Chelsea FC at The Emirates in their final game of 2019.

The Gunners have drawn five games and have won four times in 2020 to find some resemblance of consistency under the former Manchester City assistant manager.

Arsenal have only conceded nine goals in their 10 games in the Premier League to highlight their improvement at the back.

West Ham midfielder Wilshere, who was team-mates with Arteta during the manager’s playing career at The Emirates, believes that the Spanish manager has improved the Arsenal defence.

“They’ve got world-class players,” Wilshere is quoted as saying by Metro.

“They spent £60m on [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, £40m on [Alexandre] Lacazette, [Mesut] Ozil is world-class.

“I think they’ve got a good manager now who can get the best out of them.

“Everyone who I’ve spoken to since leaving Arsenal or even when I was at Arsenal would say they wouldn’t mind playing against us because they knew they could get opportunities. Going forward we were always a joke.

“I’m not just talking about the defence but defensively, as a team, they would get chances and I think Arteta has changed that a bit.”

Arsenal are in ninth place in the Premier League table with the season suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wilshere urged the Gunners supporters to be patient with Arteta following his appointment last year.

“I think you need to give Arteta a transfer window and a pre-season,” Wilshere added.

“He needs to get his work in in pre-season whenever that may be this year but I think they will be alright.

“He knows the league, played in the league for years. He was at Man City with arguably the one of the best teams in Premier League history and one of the best managers in Premier League history.”

Arteta signed Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares in the January transfer window to bolster his back four.

The Gunners have failed to finish in the Premier League’s top four in the past four seasons.

