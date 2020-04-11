Arsenal, Man United keeping tabs on 25-year-old French midfielder – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal and Manchester United are two of the clubs chasing Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Foot Mercato, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal and Manchester United are hoping to rescue Tolisso from Bayern after the 25-year-old fell out of favour at the Allianz Arena this term.

The same article states that the France international is ready to kick-start his career at another club after growing frustrated at a lack of first-team opportunities under Bayern boss Hansi Flick.

According to the same story, the Premier League duo will face a difficult battle to sign Tolisso because Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli, as well as Spanish side Atletico Madrid, are interested.

Foot Mercato go on to add that Bayern Munich are prepared to sell Tolisso despite signing the French midfielder in what was a club-record deal at the time.

The World Cup winner has scored 14 times and has made 12 assists in 68 games in all competitions for Bayern Munich since his £37m move to the Bundesliga outfit from Lyon in 2017.

Arsenal and Manchester United are thought to be in the market to sign a new central midfielder this summer to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

