Manuel Almunia: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Manuel Almunia is backing Mikel Arteta to help restore Arsenal back to the top of English football.

The Spanish head coach has been settling back into life at The Emirates after having been appointed as the club’s new manager back in December following the sacking of Unai Emery.

Arsenal had been showing some promising signs of improvement in recent weeks before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners are currently ninth in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top-four, but they have a game in hand over fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Arteta has been tasked with getting Arsenal back into the Champions League as they look to try and start challenging for the top honours once again.

And former Gunners goalkeeper Almunia seems to think that former Manchester City coach Arteta is the right man for the job.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Almunia said: “With Arsenal, as the big club that they are, it’s a shame to see them like this.

“For the history, infrastructure, British and global fans and the attraction in general, they should be in the Champions League and higher up in the league.

“Sooner or later, they’ll be among the best again and I’m sure Mikel will help with that. He was a player not long ago.

“He’s shared the dressing room with some of the players he coaches now and he knows what modern football is like and he’ll know what the best thing for them is. He has to be given time.”

“With trophies, I imagine it’s a question of eras and a big title can break the ice. From there, the players will believe that they can win more and that’s momentum.”

Arsenal – who have not won the title since 2004 – finished in fifth place in the Premier League table and without a trophy under Emery last season.

