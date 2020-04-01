Andrey Arshavin tells Arsenal what to do with Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Andrey Arshavin has urged Arsenal to sell Mesut Ozil to help rebalance the north London side’s squad.

Ozil’s situation at The Emirates has become a source of speculation in recent months, with the German having struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team this term.

The World Cup winner found himself in and out of the first team under Unai Emery in the first part of the campaign, although he has become a more regular fixture in recent weeks following Mikel Arteta’s appointment.

It remains to be seen whether Ozil has a long-term future at Arsenal or not, with the 31-year-old having scored just one goal and made two assists in 18 Premier League games this term.

Now, former Arsenal midfielder Arshavin has admitted that it may be best for the north London club if Ozil moves on.

Speaking in an interview with 888sport, as quoted by Metro, Arshavin said: “As a player of course I respect him. Mesut is a world-class player.

“But for me personally he slows down the game. I would prefer to use another player. Mikel, as we can see, is the opposite and plays him a lot.

“He has improved his game at Arsenal but still in the future I do not see him there.

“For me, Arsenal’s squad is not balanced.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish this season.

The north London side are scheduled to return to top-flight action when the Gunners take on leaders Liverpool FC at The Emirates on 2 May.

