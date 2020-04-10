Mikel Arteta opens up on Arsenal summer transfer plans

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he is planning for “two or three” different scenarios in the summer transfer market when he considers adding to his Arsenal squad.

With the Premier League currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen when top-flight football will return in the coming weeks and months.

At this time of year, attentions usually start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the opportunity Premier League clubs have to bolster their squads ahead of the new campaign.

However, this year looks set to be an entirely different prospect, with serious questions about whether the season will be able to completed at all.

Despite the uncertainty around the situation, Arteta has admitted that he has already begun thinking about the summer window and the opportunities the north London club will have to add to their squad before his first full season in charge at The Emirates.

Speaking in a video interview with Sky Sports, Arteta said of the summer transfer window: “I’m planning two or three different scenarios that we can face.

“Depending on one of those three, we will be able to do more, less or nothing.

“We have to react daily. We don’t know what the financial situation is going to be, we don’t know the rules, the timing, the window. There are so many things we cannot control at the moment.”

Arsenal boss Arteta tested positive for Covid-19 last month but the Gunners boss says he is now fully recovered.

“Either mine wasn’t a very strong virus or my immune system was pretty good,” Arteta said.

“The same day that we were told that we were at risk because we were in contact with the Olympiakos owner [Evangelos Marinakis] was the exact day when I started to show some symptoms.

“I felt a huge responsibility as I knew the next day we were playing Manchester City. I had a feeling inside of myself that something was wrong. We had to make the point and make it clear.

“We spoke to the Premier League about bringing the case forward as we knew we could expose ourselves to people.

“I pulled the doctor and the CEO to my house telling them that we had a situation due to my symptoms.

“We had players that had been in contact so we said the decision was too big for us alone to make. We had to communicate this with the Premier League and Manchester City in order to protect everybody. We made the right call.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

