Paul Merson sends clear message to Arsenal star about his future

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has told Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal and commit his long-term future to the north London club.

The Gabon international’s situation at The Emirates has been a constant source of debate and uncertainty over the last few months due to the fact that his current contract is set to expire next summer.

The situation means that Arsenal will have to convince the striker to sign a new contract at The Emirates or risk losing their star player on a free transfer at the end of next season.

Aubameyang has been a key player for Arsenal this season and the forward has scored 17 goals and made one assist in the Premier League to help the Gunners challenge for a top-four finish.

The 30-year-old’s situation at Arsenal remains up in the air – but former Gunners midfielder Merson has moved to remind the attacker that he is currently playing for one of the world’s top clubs.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: “It’s easy saying move to another, more ambitious club and win stuff but there are not a lot of trophies to win, especially with the two phenomenal football clubs Liverpool and Manchester City.

“I was very fortunate to play for Arsenal for a long time and make no mistake about it, it’s a great club. The grass is not always green on the other side, you have got to be careful.

“Aubameyang is at an age now where he will play every week for Arsenal. If he goes to, say, Manchester United or somewhere else, four or five bad games and you are out of the team.

“He’s going to play every week at Arsenal and when you are coming towards the end of your career, two or three years to go, you have got to enjoy your football and play.

“If I were Aubameyang’s agent I would be stressing that he is at one of the best clubs in the world, a phenomenal football club that has as much chance as anybody, bar Manchester City and Liverpool, winning something. For me, I would stay.”

Arsenal are currently ninth in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand over fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

