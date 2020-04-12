Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang urged to leave Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been urged to leave Arsenal for a “more ambitious” club by the president of the Gabon Football Association.

The 30-year-old’s situation at The Emirates has been a source of constant speculation in recent weeks due to the fact that his current contract at the north London side is due to expire at the end of next season.

Aubameyang is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s top attacking talents, and the Gabon international has scored 17 goals and made one assist in the English top flight for the Gunners so far this term.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the talented attacker, but Arsenal will clearly be keen to tie their top goal-scorer this season down to a new contract to prevent the possibility of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

However, Gabon chief Pierre Alain Mounguengui believes that Aubameyang may be better off seeking another club in the summer transfer window.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Mounguengui said: “Right now, he’s at Arsenal, and he’s won nothing here, so it’s a collective failing.

“I don’t want to say that Arsenal aren’t ambitious, but Arsenal don’t have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned.”

He continued: “If Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he’d definitely find his place there.

“All Gabonese people see Aubameyang at this level, where he can now end his career at a major club and, above all, beyond individual trophies, to bring home a major competition.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and look unlikely to finish in the top four and seal a Champions League spot.

