Reporter: Arsenal badly want to sign 26-year-old from Atletico Madrid

Arsenal are keen on a deal to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, according to Gianluca Di Marzio

By Transfer Agent Thursday 30 April 2020, 00:15 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are very keen on a deal to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

The north London side are believed to be on the lookout for a host of new players this summer as they look to bolster their squad ahead of Mikel Arteta’s first full season in charge at the club.

Atletico Madrid defender Partey, 26 has been touted as a possible target for the Gunners in recent days as Arteta looks to add to his options at the back ahead of next term.

Now, Italian football reporter Di Marzio has claimed that Arsenal are very keen on a deal to sign the Ghanian defender, although any move would depend on the Gunners making an offer which Atletico Madrid deem suitable.

Asked for the latest on Arsenal’s apparent interest in Partey, Di Marzio told a Q&A with Sky Sports: “Arsenal want him a lot. Every Atletico Madrid player is in the market. So, it depends a lot on the offer. Atletico are open to selling every player if the offer is good.

“It also depends on budget – how much Arsenal can afford? And how much Atletico want?

“Atletico will want money, so it is difficult to see them doing a deal involving other players as part of it.

“They are very smart when it comes to doing deals and it will not be a surprise if Thomas Partey was to stay.

“He is young, he is not like Diego Costa, and they can sell him next year if they want or even in two years’ time. So they are in control.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish this season.

As things stand, Arteta’s men are currently eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand, with the season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

