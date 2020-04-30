Arsenal prepared to sell 30-year-old for £30m – report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Arsenal are prepared to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for just £30m this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Gunners are ready to cash in on their captain in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta doesn’t want to lose Aubameyang for nothing at the end of his contract in 2021.

According to the same story, the 30-year-old has rejected Arsenal’s attempts to convince their leading goal-scorer to remain at The Emirates.

The Sun go on to reveal that Arsenal are happy to generate £30m from his sale despite signing Aubameyang in a £60m deal in 2018.

The report goes on to reveal that the Gunners are considering Chelsea FC winger Willian as a cheap replacement for the Gabon international.

Aubameyang has scored 17 times in 26 games in the Premier League this season but the Gunners are still struggling in ninth position.

The African striker has been the club’s most consistent player under Unai Emery and now Arteta.

Arsene Wenger signed Aubameyang in a big-money deal from Borussia Dortmund in the 2018 January transfer window.

The African centre-forward has scored 61 times in 97 games in all competitions since his move to Arsenal from Dortmund.

