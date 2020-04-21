Arsenal ready to offer Alexandre Lacazette as part of deal to sign 26-year-old – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are prepared to offer Alexandre Lacazette as a makeweight in a deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made the Atletico midfielder his top target in the summer transfer window as the Spanish head coach looks to improve his midfield.

The same article states that the Gunners will have to pay in the region of £50m to meet the La Liga’s side valuation of the 26-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

According to the same story, Atletico are in a strong negotiating position given that Partey still has three years left to run on his current deal with the Spanish club.

The Sun claim that Arsenal will have to get “creative” if they want to win the race to sign Partey because the north London side have limited transfer funds this summer.

The report suggests that Arteta could use Lacazette as a sweetener in any potential deal to sign the Ghana international, with the French striker having been linked with Atletico in the past.

Lacazette has netted 34 times in 78 games for Arsenal in the Premier League but the Frenchman has been overshadowed by the prolific performances of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

