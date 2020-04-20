Arsenal will have to pay £13m to sign 22-year-old French defender – report

Arsenal have been quoted a price for Reims defender Axel Disasi, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Monday 20 April 2020, 07:30 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal have been informed by Reims that Axel Disasi will cost £13m to sign this summer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet RMC Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a deal to sign the 22-year-old to bolster their defence ahead of the new season.

The same article states that the Gunners attempted to sign Disasi in the January transfer window but Arsenal fell short of Reims’ valuation for the centre-half.

According to the same story, Reims are looking to secure an initial fee in the region of €15m (£13m) as well as a number of add-ons, plus a percentage of any sell-on fee.

The report goes on to add that the Ligue 2 side have received offers from three different clubs that have all failed to meet their asking price for Disasi.

RMC claim that Arsenal are planning to step up negotiations for the highly-rated defender in the coming days as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his defence.

Arsenal have struggled defensively over the past four or five seasons under Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery and Arteta.

The Spanish head coach will need to address this area of weakness if he wants to rebuild the Gunners into a genuine force in the Premier League capable of challenging Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

