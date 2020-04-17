Arsenal in talks to sign 22-year-old French defender – report

Arsenal are in negotiations to sign Reims defender Axel Disasi, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 17 April 2020, 07:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are holding talks with Reims about signing Axel Disasi, according to a report in France.

French media outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are in direct contact with the 22-year-old’s representatives ahead of a potential bid.

The same article states that Arsenal are interested in the Ligue 2 defender as Mikel Arteta looks to make further improvements to his defence ahead of his first full season in charge.

According to the same story, Disasi could command a transfer fee in the region of £17.75m to convince Reims to sell the promising French defender this summer.

L’Equipe report that Arsenal can face a lot of competition for the Reims defender, although the French media outlet don’t name any other potential suitors.

The story adds that the Gunners are also interested in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano and Bayer Leverkusen centre-half Jonathan Tah ahead of the summer.

Arsenal signed Spanish defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on loan in the January transfer window but the pair haven’t yet had big impacts at The Emirates.

The Gunners appointed Arteta as their new manager back in December following Unai Emery’s dismissal after the Spanish head coach’s disappointing stint in charge.

Arsenal are in ninth spot in the Premier League table.

