Arsenal one of three clubs chasing 16-year-old Middlesbrough striker – report

Arsenal, Celtic and Chelsea FC are all interested in Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 9 April 2020, 05:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Celtic are all competing to sign Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh, according to a report in the Republic of Ireland.

The Herald, as quoted by the Sun, is reporting that the 16-year-old is attracting interest from the Premier League and the Scottish Premier League following his performances at youth level.

The same article states that Kavanagh has caught the eye of the London duo and the defending Scottish champions thanks to his prolific form for Middlesbrough’s Under-18 side.

According to the same story, Arsenal and Chelsea FC have already been putting plans in place to launch a bid for the son of former Cardiff City midfielder Graham Kavanagh.

The Irish media outlet go on to reveal that Celtic are ready to enter the picture to challenge Arsenal and Chelsea FC for the teenager’s signature this summer.

However, the trio could find it difficult to sign Kavanagh given Middlesbrough’s eagerness to retain the service of the teenage striker beyond the summer.

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has shown a willingness to give youth a chance this season since his appointment as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement last summer.

Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James and Billy Gilmour have all impressed under the Chelsea FC legend in the Premier League this term.

