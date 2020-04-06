Arsenal plot move for 19-year-old Real Madrid midfielder – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are planning a move to sign Real Madrid teenager Cesar Gelabert, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the 19-year-old Real Madrid playmaker.

The same article states that the Gunners boss kept a close eye on Gelabert during his time as Manchester City assistant manager before he took over the reins at Arsenal in December.

According to the same story, Arsenal are in the race to sign the 19-year-old but the Gunners can expect to face competition from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund and Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The report goes on to say that Lyon have already made an offer for Gelabert but Real Madrid rejected the proposal.

AS add that Real Madrid believe Gelabert could become a first-team player next season despite Zinedine Zidane failing to give the teenager his debut this term.

Arsenal are thought to be in the market to sign a replacement for Dani Ceballos this summer ahead of the playmaker’s return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell.

The Gunners signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares in the January transfer window but Arteta was unable to bolster his options in attacking positions in the Arsenal team.

