Arsenal plot move for 19-year-old Real Madrid midfielder – report

Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign Real Madrid teenager Cesar Gelabert, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 6 April 2020, 07:30 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are planning a move to sign Real Madrid teenager Cesar Gelabert, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the 19-year-old Real Madrid playmaker.

The same article states that the Gunners boss kept a close eye on Gelabert during his time as Manchester City assistant manager before he took over the reins at Arsenal in December.

According to the same story, Arsenal are in the race to sign the 19-year-old but the Gunners can expect to face competition from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund and Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The report goes on to say that Lyon have already made an offer for Gelabert but Real Madrid rejected the proposal.

AS add that Real Madrid believe Gelabert could become a first-team player next season despite Zinedine Zidane failing to give the teenager his debut this term.

Arsenal are thought to be in the market to sign a replacement for Dani Ceballos this summer ahead of the playmaker’s return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell.

The Gunners signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares in the January transfer window but Arteta was unable to bolster his options in attacking positions in the Arsenal team.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)
Willian drops major hint about his Chelsea FC future
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC told to make these two signings this summer
Paul Pogba
Man United sent clear warning about Paul Pogba future
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Ruben Loftus-Cheek set clear challenge by ex-Chelsea FC star
Philippe Coutinho
Chelsea FC enter into negotiations to sign former Liverpool FC midfielder – report
Tammy Abraham
‘He’s going to have a great career’: Pundit talks up Chelsea FC striker
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Paul Pogba
Man United sent clear warning about Paul Pogba future
Wimbledon
Wimbledon and entire grass season cancelled as Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage
Jurgen Klopp
Dimitar Berbatov makes claim about Liverpool FC and the Premier League title
ScoopDragon Football News Network