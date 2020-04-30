Arsenal quoted £44m for 23-year-old Spain international – report

Arsenal have been told that Dani Ceballos will cost £44m to sign from Real Madrid this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
Thursday 30 April 2020, 06:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal will have to pay £44m to sign Dani Ceballos on a permanent deal from Real Madrid this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Sun, is reporting that Real Madrid aren’t prepared to loan out Ceballos to the north London side for another 12 months.

The same article states that Real Madrid want to bring Ceballos, 24, back to The Bernabeu once his loan at Arsenal is finished due to concerns about their ability to make signings in the summer.

According to the same story, the club’s manager Zinedine Zidane would be open to the sale of Ceballos providing that Arsenal meet the La Liga side’s asking price of £44m.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal may be forced to look at other targets to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options given their outlay on new signings over the past few transfer windows.

The AS article also rules out the possibility of Arsenal signing Ceballos for a second loan spell for the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Ceballos has scored two goals in 14 appearances in the Premier League this season, although the on-loan midfielder has been injured since Arteta’s appointment back in December.

Arsenal are in ninth place in the Premier League table.

