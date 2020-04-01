Arsenal trail La Liga side in race to sign Dani Ceballas in permanent deal – report
Arsenal could miss out on a permanent deal to sign Dani Ceballos in the summer, according to a report
Arsenal could miss out on a permanent deal to sign Dani Ceballos this summer despite the Spanish midfielder’s desire to leave Real Madrid, according to a report in Spain.
Spanish media outlet Estadio Deportivo, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Ceballos would prefer to move to Real Betis rather than Arsenal.
The same article states that Arsenal don’t have an option to buy Ceballos at the end of the Premier League season despite 23-year-old spending the 2019-20 on loan at The Emirates.
According to the same story, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta would like to sign Ceballos following the Spanish midfielder’s performances since his return from injury.
Estadio Deportivo write that Ceballos is acutely aware of how important next season is for him, with the potential to feature at the European championships and Olympic Games in 2021.
The report adds that Ceballos would prefer to return to Real Betis, where he is guaranteed regular first-team football and given his previous six-year stint at the club.
Ceballos has made two assists in 14 games in the Premier League this season, struggling with an injury which kept him sidelined for a couple of months.
Arsenal signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan to bolster Arteta’s defence in the second half of the season.
