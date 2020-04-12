Arsenal face Real Madrid competition for 21-year-old French defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have been dealt a potential blow in their bid to sign Dayot Upamecano after Real Madrid entered the race to sign the RB Leipzig defender, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Real Madrid are looking to sign a replacement for Spain international Nacho in the summer.

The same article states that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants los Blancos to sign the RB Leipzig centre-half to improve his back four ahead of the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have all shown an interest in signing the France Under-21 international in the summer.

The report goes on to claim that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was looking at highly-rated Upamecano as a target to improve the north London side’s leaky defence.

The same story adds that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of the RB Leipzig star and believe Upamecano could be the ideal centre-half partner for Aymeric Laporte.

Upamecano has made 29 appearances in the Bundesliga this season to underline his continued importance to German title challengers RB Leipzig.

Arsenal signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan during the January transfer window.

