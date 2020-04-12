Arsenal face Real Madrid competition for 21-year-old French defender – report

Arsenal and Tottenham are facing competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid in the race to sign Dayot Upamecano, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 12 April 2020, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have been dealt a potential blow in their bid to sign Dayot Upamecano after Real Madrid entered the race to sign the RB Leipzig defender, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Real Madrid are looking to sign a replacement for Spain international Nacho in the summer.

The same article states that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants los Blancos to sign the RB Leipzig centre-half to improve his back four ahead of the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have all shown an interest in signing the France Under-21 international in the summer.

The report goes on to claim that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was looking at highly-rated Upamecano as a target to improve the north London side’s leaky defence.

The same story adds that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of the RB Leipzig star and believe Upamecano could be the ideal centre-half partner for Aymeric Laporte.

Upamecano has made 29 appearances in the Bundesliga this season to underline his continued importance to German title challengers RB Leipzig.

Arsenal signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan during the January transfer window.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Merson
Willian ‘very fortunate’ in Chelsea FC contract situation
Philippe Coutinho
Frank Lampard warned Chelsea FC shouldn’t sign 27-year-old
N'Golo Kante
Chelsea FC ready to sell N’Golo Kante on one condition – report
Juan Mata
Juan Mata opens up about his painful Chelsea FC exit
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes: This is how many signings Man United need this summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes four Man United signings this summer – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Gabriel Martinelli
‘He’s unbelievable’: Bob Wilson raves about 18-year-old Arsenal starlet
Alexis Sanchez
Paul Merson makes prediction about Alexis Sanchez at Man United
Jurgen Klopp
John Aldridge raves about ‘incredibly bright future’ for Liverpool FC starlet
ScoopDragon Football News Network