Arsenal keeping tabs on 30-year-old Liverpool FC defender – report

Arsenal are one of four clubs interested in a deal to sign Liverpool FC centre-half Dejan Lovren, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 1 April 2020, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are one of four clubs interested in Liverpool FC defender Dejan Lovren this summer, according to a report in England.

Website TEAMtalk is reporting that Lovren is expected to leave Liverpool FC this summer after falling down the pecking order at the Merseyside outfit.

The same article states that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp won’t stand in Lovren’s way despite the Croatian defender being a useful squad player.

According to the same story, Lovren is attracting interest from Italy, Spain, Germany and France ahead of the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk go on to add that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Crystal Palace are the four Premier League clubs that are interested in Lovren.

The story concludes that Lovren would be interested in a move to the English capital having previously lived on the south coast of England.

Lovren moved to Southampton from Lyon in the 2013 summer transfer window, winning many plaudits during his season-long stint at St Mary’s.

Liverpool FC signed Lovren in a £20m deal from Southampton in 2014 under Klopp’s predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

The Croatian was part of Klopp’s squad that won the Champions League crown last season thanks to a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Lovren has only made nine appearances in the Premier League this season so far.

