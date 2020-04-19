Dimitar Berbatov sends warning to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang about Arsenal exit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Dimitar Berbatov has warned Pierre-Emerick Aubaeyang that leaving Arsenal could backfire.

The Arsenal club captain has been linked with a potential move to La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid over the past few months due to uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at the north London outfit.

Aubameyang has been regularly touted as a target for FC Barcelona after the Spanish team reportedly attempted to sign the Gabon international in the January transfer window.

The Gunners skipper has little more than 12 months left on his current Arsenal contract, and that has opened up the possibly of a cut-price deal for the African striker in the next two transfer windows.

Berbatov played for Arsenal’s bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Manchester United and Fulham during his Premier League career.

The former Bulgarian striker believes that Aubameyang is in a great city to be a professional football player and the Arsenal striker should think twice about leaving north London.

Berbatov told Betfair: “You have to ask if Aubameyang is happy at Arsenal and, if he isn’t, I can understand why. Football is about winning trophies and we all know Arsenal are a team that play attractive football but in the end they have been left empty-handed quite a lot of times. That can be frustrating for a player.

“Also, the overall performance of the team can bother you sometimes. Aubameyang is a striker so goals will be important for him, the way he plays, how he plays and how he feels, the only person who can tell you about that is him.

“Before the lockdown he was showing great spirit and playing for the team. I think he does like it at Arsenal and of course being a footballer in London is great, so maybe he will stay.

“The way of life, the way football is conducted, his team-mates and the life his family have in London, are all things that could make him stay.

“Being a footballer in London is great, and it’s one of the best things ever, especially when you play for a big team like Arsenal. The only things he is missing are trophies.”

Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s main source of goals over the past couple of seasons following his move to the north London side from Borussia Dortmund in a £58m deal in the 2018 January transfer window.

The Gabon striker has scored 61 times in 97 games in all competitions over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip