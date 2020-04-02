Arsenal consider bid to sign two brothers impressing Serie A – report

Arsenal are weighing up a double swoop to sign Ivorian brothers Hamed and Amad Traore, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 2 April 2020, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are considering a double swoop to sign brothers Hamed and Amad Traore from Serie A, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Arsenal have been impressed with Hamed and Amad following their respective performances for Sassuolo and Atalanta this season.

The same article states that Mikel Arteta wants to add some exciting, young attacking talent to the Arsenal squad to help rebuild the side that he inherited from Unai Emery.

According to the same story, the Traore brothers have attracted interest from the north London side thanks to their eye-catching performances in the Italian top flight.

The report goes on to reveal that Hamed is set to remain with Sassuolo until the end of the 2020-21 season when they have an obligation to buy him from Empoli.

90Min reveal that Juventus have first refusal on Hamed, which could further complicate Arsenal’s attempts to sign the promising attacking midfielder to bolster their squad.

Hamed has scored three goals and has made one assist in 20 games this season, while his younger 17-year-old brother Amad scored on his Atalanta debut in a 7-1 win.

Arsenal have history when it comes to nearly signing Ivorian brothers, snapping up Kolo Toure but overlooking his more talented brother Yaya, who went on to win titles for FC Barcelona and Manchester City.

