Arsenal to rival Chelsea FC for 31-year-old World Cup winner – report

Arsenal and Chelsea FC are preparing to go to battle for the signing of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng when the summer transfer window opens, according to a report in France.

French media outlet FootMercato, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Boateng could leave Bayern Munich at the end of the current campaign when his current deal with the Bavarian side expires.

The same article states that Boateng, 31, has less than 18 months left to run on his contract – and that opens up the possibility of a cut-price move away from Bayern in the summer.

According to the same story, the former Manchester City defender’s relationship with Bayern has soured in recent weeks after he was fined for breaking coronavirus guidelines.

FootMercato report that Arsenal tried to sign Boateng in January but were unable to reach a deal.

Chelsea FC are thought to be interested in signing a player of Boateng’s experience to complement the younger members of their squad, the story adds.

Boateng has won seven Bundesliga titles, four German Cups and the Champions League title since his move to Bayern from Manchester City in 2011.

The German defender spent one season at Manchester City in 2010-11 when he was just 21.

Chelsea FC failed to make any signings in the January transfer window, while Arsenal signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan deals.

