Arsenal to rival Chelsea FC for 31-year-old World Cup winner – report

Arsenal and Chelsea FC are interested in Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 8 April 2020, 06:00 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Arsenal and Chelsea FC are preparing to go to battle for the signing of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng when the summer transfer window opens, according to a report in France.

French media outlet FootMercato, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Boateng could leave Bayern Munich at the end of the current campaign when his current deal with the Bavarian side expires.

The same article states that Boateng, 31, has less than 18 months left to run on his contract – and that opens up the possibility of a cut-price move away from Bayern in the summer.

According to the same story, the former Manchester City defender’s relationship with Bayern has soured in recent weeks after he was fined for breaking coronavirus guidelines.

FootMercato report that Arsenal tried to sign Boateng in January but were unable to reach a deal.

Chelsea FC are thought to be interested in signing a player of Boateng’s experience to complement the younger members of their squad, the story adds.

Boateng has won seven Bundesliga titles, four German Cups and the Champions League title since his move to Bayern from Manchester City in 2011.

The German defender spent one season at Manchester City in 2010-11 when he was just 21.

Chelsea FC failed to make any signings in the January transfer window, while Arsenal signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan deals.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Bruno Fernandes
Man United star raves about ‘amazing’ Bruno Fernandes
Juan Mata
Ander Herrera knew Man United striker was ‘special’, reveals Juan Mata
Mason Mount
‘Buzzing’: Mason Mount sends message to incoming Chelsea FC signing
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal make offer for 27-year-old French defender – report
Scott McTominay
Chelsea FC starlet Billy Gilmour reveals text from Man United midfielder
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United told forgotten Liverpool FC man would improve their squad
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Juan Mata
Ander Herrera knew Man United striker was ‘special’, reveals Juan Mata
Scott McTominay
Chelsea FC starlet Billy Gilmour reveals text from Man United midfielder
Alexandre Lacazette
Bacary Sagna defends ‘vital’ and ‘amazing’ Arsenal star
ScoopDragon Football News Network