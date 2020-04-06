Arsenal could make surprise swoop for 27-year-old Man United midfielder – report

Arsenal are considering a swoop to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 6 April 2020, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal could launch a surprise bid to sign Manchester United’s out-of-favour Jesse Lingard this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Gunners have a genuine interest in the controversial England international as Lingard heads towards the exit door at Old Trafford

The same article states that Lingard could be part of a summer clear-out at Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to further stamp his authority on the club.

According to the same story, Arsenal’s director of football Raul Sanllehi is expected to reach out to Lingard’s agent Mino Raiola to discuss the midfielder’s future plans.

The report goes on to suggest that the Gunners are looking to sign a player capable of replacing on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who will return to Spain in the summer.

The Athletic add that Arsenal can expect to face competition from their Premier League rivals Wolves, Watford and Sheffield United for the experienced midfielder.

Lingard has made 20 appearances in the Premier League this season but he has failed to get on the score-sheet or create a goal for a team-mate.

The Manchester United midfielder has been a squad player under Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer without ever really establishing himself as one of the club’s best talents.

