Arsenal closing in on a deal to sign 27-year-old French defender – report

Arsenal are eyeing a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Friday 17 April 2020, 05:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet TodoFichajes, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Arsenal have agreed to a five-year contract with the PSG full-back ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Gunners are on the brink of announcing a deal to sign the 27-year-old following negotiations with the France international over the past month or so.

According to the same story, Kurzawa is expected to move to Arsenal on a free transfer after the French defender failed to reach a new agreement with PSG.

TodoFichajes go on to claim that La Liga giants FC Barcelona are also interested in the left-back despite his lack of playing time at PSG over the past season.

The media outlet reveals that the Spanish side want to sign competition for Spain international Jordi Alba at Camp Nou ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

Kurzawa has scored 13 times in 123 games in all competitions over the past five seasons at PSG, winning three Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups and three French League Cups.

Arsenal appointed Arteta as their new manager back in December following Unai Emery’s disappointing stint in charge at The Emirates.

