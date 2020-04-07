Arsenal make offer for 27-year-old French defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have launched a bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa on a free transfer this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a deal to sign the France international at the end of the season.

The same article states that the Gunners were previously linked with a bid for the PSG full-back but a deal failed to come to fruition despite their interest.

According to the same story, Arsenal can expect to face competition from La Liga giants FC Barcelona in the race to secure Kurzawa’s signature in the summer.

The report goes on to add that the PSG defender would prefer to move to Spain rather than England, giving FC Barcelona a slight advantage over Arsenal and Napoli.

Kurzawa has only made three appearances for the reigning Ligue 1 champions in the French top flight this season.

The 27-year-old moved to PSG from AS Monaco in 2015 after his impressive performances for the Principality outfit.

Kurzawa has won three Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups and three French League Cups during his stint at PSG.

Arsenal signed defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan deals in the January transfer window.

