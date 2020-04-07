Arsenal make offer for 27-year-old French defender – report

Arsenal launch a bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 7 April 2020, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have launched a bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa on a free transfer this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a deal to sign the France international at the end of the season.

The same article states that the Gunners were previously linked with a bid for the PSG full-back but a deal failed to come to fruition despite their interest.

According to the same story, Arsenal can expect to face competition from La Liga giants FC Barcelona in the race to secure Kurzawa’s signature in the summer.

The report goes on to add that the PSG defender would prefer to move to Spain rather than England, giving FC Barcelona a slight advantage over Arsenal and Napoli.

Kurzawa has only made three appearances for the reigning Ligue 1 champions in the French top flight this season.

The 27-year-old moved to PSG from AS Monaco in 2015 after his impressive performances for the Principality outfit.

Kurzawa has won three Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups and three French League Cups during his stint at PSG.

Arsenal signed defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan deals in the January transfer window.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Bacary Sagna sends clear message to Arsenal chiefs about transfer situation
Paul Pogba
Man United sent clear warning about Paul Pogba future
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal plot move for 19-year-old Real Madrid midfielder – report
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal confident about signing 26-year-old Premier League winger – report
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal could make surprise swoop for 27-year-old Man United midfielder – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United keeping tabs on 22-year-old Premier League midfielder – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Troy Deeney: What I really think of Man United star Anthony Martial
Mason Mount
‘I’m a big fan’: Tim Cahill raves about young Chelsea FC midfielder
Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)
Graeme Souness reveals the Liverpool FC star he ‘loves’ watching
ScoopDragon Football News Network