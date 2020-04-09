Arsenal urged to ask Kieran Tierney about prolific 22-year-old striker

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Arsenal “would be crazy” not to ask Kieran Tierney about his former Celtic team-mate Odsonne Edouard, according to pundit Charlie Nicholas.

The Gunners have been linked with a swoop to sign the prolific Celtic goal-scorer ahead of the summer transfer window following his exploits north of the border.

Arsenal are facing uncertainty surrounding the future of their captain and leading goal-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Gabon international enters the final 16 months of his current deal.

Edouard has been touted as a potential replacement for the Gunners skipper, although it remains to be seen whether he could make the transition to the Premier League from the Scottish Premier League.

Tierney made the switch to Arsenal from Celtic last summer under Mikel Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery but the full-back has endured an injury-hit campaign.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is hoping that Arsenal have spoken to Tierney about his former Celtic team-mate ahead of a potential bid for the 22-year-old.

“If Arsenal are genuinely interested in Edouard, it would be a crazy scenario if Mikel Arteta and his staff were not questioning Tierney about the player’s qualities,” Nicholas told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“When Tierney’s fit, he’s very much an attacking full-back. He could see Edouard’s movement, and he could drill balls into his feet.

“He got quite a lot of assists for Edouard during his time at Celtic, knows the quality of the player and he’s improved this season.”

Edouard has scored 22 goals in 27 games in the Scottish top flight this season to help Celtic close in on a ninth straight title.

Tierney played alongside the French striker for two seasons at Parkhead before his move to the English capital last summer.

Celtic signed the 22-year-old striker from Toulouse in 2017.

