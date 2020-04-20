Arsenal lead the race to sign 22-year-old Celtic striker – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to a report in France.

French media outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Gunners are in pole position to sign the French striker in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Everton are set to rival Arsenal for the former Paris Saint-Germain striker in the summer as both Premier League clubs look to bolster their attack.

According to the same story, Celtic currently value the France Under-21 at around £25m after the 6ft 2ins striker scored 22 times in 27 games this season.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants Edouard as part of his summer overhaul at the north London side amid uncertainty surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at the club.

L’Equipe claim that Arsenal not only face competition from Everton but the Gunners will have to see off interest from Borussia Dortmund, RB Salzburg and Lyon.

Edouard moved to Celtic in a £9m deal from PSG in the 2018 summer transfer window after he netted nine goals in 22 games during a season-long loan stint in 2017-18.

The French striker has scored 46 goals in 84 games in the Scottish Premier League to highlight his undoubted potential as a promising 22-year-old goal-scorer.

