Arsenal make signing 19-year-old a priority this summer – report
Arsenal will have to pay £23m to sign Feyenoord star Orkun Kokcu, according to a report
Arsenal have made signing Feyenoord star Orkun Kokcu one of their top priorities ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report in the Netherlands.
Dutch media outlet Voetbal International, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to sign the 19-year-old to improve his Gunners team.
The same article states that Arteta identified the teenager as a potential signing earlier this year following Kokcu’s exciting performances in the Dutch top flight.
According to the same story, Arsenal technical director Edu is working on a potential deal to sign the Netherlands international from Feyenoord ahead of the upcoming transfer window.
Voetbal International claim that Feyenoord have named their price for the 19-year-old after the Dutch side made it clear that they will only sell their prized asset for £23m.
The report adds that Feyenoord’s asking price shouldn’t be a problem for the north London side given that Arsenal were prepared to pay £25m for the attacking midfielder.
Arsenal will be eager to get a deal over the line given La Liga side Sevilla are also interested in a swoop for the Feyenoord midfielder.
Kocku scored two goals and made four assists in 22 games in the Dutch top flight this season.
