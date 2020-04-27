Arsenal make signing 19-year-old a priority this summer – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have made signing Feyenoord star Orkun Kokcu one of their top priorities ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report in the Netherlands.

Dutch media outlet Voetbal International, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to sign the 19-year-old to improve his Gunners team.

The same article states that Arteta identified the teenager as a potential signing earlier this year following Kokcu’s exciting performances in the Dutch top flight.

According to the same story, Arsenal technical director Edu is working on a potential deal to sign the Netherlands international from Feyenoord ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Voetbal International claim that Feyenoord have named their price for the 19-year-old after the Dutch side made it clear that they will only sell their prized asset for £23m.

The report adds that Feyenoord’s asking price shouldn’t be a problem for the north London side given that Arsenal were prepared to pay £25m for the attacking midfielder.

Arsenal will be eager to get a deal over the line given La Liga side Sevilla are also interested in a swoop for the Feyenoord midfielder.

Kocku scored two goals and made four assists in 22 games in the Dutch top flight this season.

