Arsenal want 23-year-old Spanish defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are interested in Villarreal defender Pau Torres following talks with their former midfielder Santi Cazorla about his team-mate, according to a report in England.

Metro is reporting that the Gunners made an attempt to sign Torres in the January transfer window but Arsenal ended up signing Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan.

The same article states that the north London side are still extremely keen on the impressive 23-year-old as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his back four ahead of his first full season in charge.

According to the same story, Arsenal have already spoken to their former midfielder Cazorla about Torres ahead of a potential bid for the Villarreal defender this summer.

The report goes on to reveal that Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Manchester City as well as Spanish giants FC Barcelona have also asked Cazorla about the defender.

The story reveals that Torres has a £43m contract release clause in his current deal with Villarreal, which Arsenal would need to activate to sign the 23-year-old.

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table following a mixed start to life under their former captain Arteta.

The Gunners look set to miss out on a Champions League spot for the fourth successive season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip