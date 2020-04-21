Arteta urged to sell Arsenal duo to fund new Aubameyang contract

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Mikel Arteta should sell Shkodran Mustafi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer to fund a new Arsenal deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Charlie Nicholas.

The Gunners are facing a battle to keep the Gabon international at the north London club amid reported interest from La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Aubameyang’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season, making the prolific Arsenal skipper an attractive proposition for some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 30-year-old has scored 61 goals in 97 games for Arsenal but his prolific form hasn’t helped to resurrect the Gunners, who continue to rebuild under Arteta.

Arsenal haven’t yet been able to convince the leading goal-scorer to commit to a new deal at The Emirates to raise questions about his long-term future at the club.

Former Gunners midfielder Nicholas wants Arsenal to sell Mustafi and Mkhitaryan to fund a lucrative contract offer to retain Aubameyang’s services.

“Mikel Arteta wants five or six out and he wants that money to rebuild. If nothing more is in the pot, sell to rebuild,” Nicholas told Sporting Life.

“If you are doing that as a financial package, you are not buying to replace Aubameyang.

“You can get rid of Shkodran Mustafi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has been out on loan. This will all help to filter through, so there are easy things to do.

“Give him what he wants, get rid of dead wood, you have the kids, and it would not cost £200m to challenge for the top four once more.”

Arsenal signed Aubameyang in a £56m deal from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the 2018 January transfer window under Arsene Wenger.

The African striker has proven a big hit with the Gunners supporters thanks to his prolific form, earning comparisons to Thierry Henry.

Arsenal are in ninth place in the Premier League table with the season suspended due to coronavirus.

