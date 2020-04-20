Arsenal open discussions to sign 29-year-old La Liga striker – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal have started discussions with Valencia about the possibility of signing Rodrigo Moreno, according to a report in England.

The Sunday Mirror is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a swoop to sign the proven Valencia goal-scorer when the summer transfer window opens.

The same article states that Arsenal are prepared to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the coming months if the Gunners receive an acceptable bid rather than lose their captain for nothing next summer.

According to the same story, Mikel Arteta has instructed the Arsenal board to sign a new forward before the start of his first full Premier League campaign in charge of the north London side.

The Daily Mirror claim that Valencia will consider the sale of Moreno if Arsenal make an offer in the region of £50m for the 29-year-old Spanish forward.

Moreno has scored two goals and has made nine assists in 21 appearances in La Liga this season, while the Spanish forward has also netted four times in cup competitions.

The Spain international has spent the past six seasons at Valencia following his move to los Che from Portuguese side Benfica back in the 2014 summer transfer window.

Rodrigo has scored 56 times in 213 games in all competitions, averaging a goal every four games for the La Liga side.

