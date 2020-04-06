Arsenal confident about signing 26-year-old Premier League winger – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are confident about winning the race to sign Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser on a free transfer this summer, according to a report in England.

Website TEAMtalk are reporting that the Gunners believe they will secure Fraser’s signature when his current contract with Bournemouth expires at the end of the Premier League campaign.

The same article states that the 26-year-old is attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League thanks to his record of creating goals over the past few seasons.

According to the same story, Arsenal have been keeping close tabs on the Scotland international since his performances in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign.

The report goes on to state that Fraser would be a good signing for Arsenal as the Gunners will have to be sensible about how they allocate their limited summer transfer budget.

Only Eden Hazard finished the 2018-19 campaign with more assists than Fraser after the Scottish winger created 14 goals for team-mates in the Premier League last term.

Fraser started his eight-year spell at Bournemouth in League One before he helped the Cherries to secure promotion to the Championship and the Premier League.

The Scot has scored 24 times in 203 games in all competitions during his Bournemouth career.

Fraser has also received 11 caps for the Scotland national team.

