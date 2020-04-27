Arsenal will only signing Atletico midfielder on one condition – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal will only sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey if the Gunners qualify for next season’s Champions League, according to a report in England.

Website football.london, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Gunners will need to finish in the Premier League’s top four to secure a deal for Partey, 26.

The same article states that Arsenal will struggle to afford Partey’s price tag of £43.5m (€50m) without the injection of money that they’s receive for qualifying for the Champions League.

According to the same story, Mikel Arteta is eager to sign a box-to-box midfielder to reinforce his options in the middle of the park ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal are working under tight financial restrictions after spending £72m on Nicolas Pepe last summer as well as the coronavirus outbreak.

Arteta signed Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on loan in the January transfer window in an attempt to improve his defence.

Arsenal have only lost one Premier League game since Arteta took over the reins of the north London side from Unai Emery back in December.

The Gunners are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and a long way adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

