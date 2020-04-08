Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign 23-year-old Spanish defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is interested in a deal to sign Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet La Razon, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arteta has identified several players that he would like to sign from La Liga.

The same article states that Arteta has been impressed with Nunez’s performances for the Basque side over the past couple of seasons to earn a place in Spain’s national team.

According to the same story, the Gunners boss has made signing the 23-year-old a priority in the summer transfer window as Arteta looks to bolster his defence ahead of his first full season in charge.

The report goes on to claim that Nunez has a £26m contract release clause that Arsenal could exploit in the summer to sign the Spanish defender in a cut-price deal.

La Razon add that Arsenal are facing competition from their Premier League rivals Manchester City, West Ham United, as well as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Serie A outfit Inter Milan.

Nunez has made 12 appearances for Athletic Bilbao in the current campaign.

The Bilbao defender made his first appearance for the Spanish national team in a 4-0 victory over Faroe Islands in August 2019.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip