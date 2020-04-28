Arsenal leading the race to sign 31-year-old from Chelsea FC – report

Arsenal are the front of the queue to sign Chelsea FC winger Willian, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 28 April 2020, 07:00 UK
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Willian from Chelsea FC this summer, according to a report in England.

ESPN, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are at the front of the queue to land the experienced Brazil international in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Willian looks set to leave Chelsea FC when his current deal expires after the Blues refused to offer the 31-year-old a two-year deal.

According to the same story, the Brazilian forward has been linked with a move to Liverpool FC, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer transfer window.

ESPN claim that Arsenal are leading the race ahead of other suitors in the Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

The report states that Willian’s close friendship with David Luiz could play a role in the 31-year-old’s potential move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Willian has been a key player for Chelsea FC since his move to the west London side from Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala.

The Brazilian forward has scored 59 goals in 329 games in all competitions over the past seven years at Stamford Bridge.

Willian has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League during his time in the English capital.

