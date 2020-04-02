Ex-Chelsea FC and Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas reveals his top two managers

Cesc Fabregas names Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger and former Chelsea FC boss as the best managers he has worked under

Social Spy
By Social Spy Thursday 2 April 2020, 04:15 UK
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger (Photo: The Sport Review)

Cesc Fabregas has named ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and former Chelsea FC coach Jose Mourinho as the best managers he has ever worked under.

Fabregas spent eight years at Arsenal between 2003 and 2011, before he opted to leave north London and re-sign for his boyhood club FC Barcelona.

After three seasons back in Spain, Fabregas opted to leave FC Barcelona and sign for Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea FC in the summer of 2014 to work under Mourinho.

Fabregas has worked under some top coaches in his time, include FC Barcelona legend Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte at Chelsea FC.

However, the former Arsenal captain has revealed that Wenger and Mourinho are the two managers he rates the highest.

Speaking during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, Fabregas said: “I had the best in the world, so I cannot complain.

When pressed to name the top two, he replied: “Wenger and Mourinho.”

Fabregas is currently at French club AS Monaco after he left Chelsea FC in January of last year.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are leading the way for a top-four finish in the Premier League, with Frank Lampard’s men currently fourth and three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

Arsenal are currently eight points behind the Blues but have a game in hand.

