Chelsea FC linked with move to sign quality Arsenal star – report

Chelsea FC are being linked with a move to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from London rivals Arsenal

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 24 April 2020, 04:30 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Chelsea FC have been linked with a move to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid the ongoing speculation about the forward’s future, according to reports.

Website Bleacher Report, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is claiming that the Blues are keeping an eye on Aubameyang’s situation at The Emirates as the uncertainty about his future continues.

The same story claims that Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard is the latest manager to show an interest in signing the talented attacker.

Aubameyang is Arsenal’s top scorer this season and the Gabon international has netted an impressive 17 goals in the Premier League for the Gunners so far this term.

However, speculation about his long-term future has been rife, with his current deal at The Emirates due to expire at the end of next season.

According to the same story, Lampard is keen to add some attacking quality to his squad in the summer transfer window and Aubameyang would certainly fit the bill.

The Blues also look more likely to be able to offer Aubameyang Champions League football next season, with Chelsea FC currently fourth and eight points ahead of ninth-placed Arsenal, who finished in fifth place last term.

