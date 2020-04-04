Chelsea FC told Billy Gilmour has an ‘incredible future’

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Billy Gilmour has an “incredible” future ahead of him at Chelsea FC, according to Frank Sinclair.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been earning lots of praise since having broken into the first team at Stamford Bridge this season under Frank Lampard.

The teenager was named as the man of the match as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a 2-0 win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round at the start of March, and he followed that up with another fine display in the 4-0 victory over Everton.

Gilmour will be hoping to hold down a regular spot in Lampard’s team in the coming weeks and months as he bids to establish himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea FC star Sinclair has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the young midfielder, and he is tipping him to develop into a top player for the west London club.

Speaking in an interview with GentingBet, Sinclair said: “Billy Gilmour has got what it takes to make it at Chelsea and he’s got an incredible future at the club – I’d put him up there as being a real Chelsea great if he gets the opportunity to play regular football for Chelsea.

“Before he even arrived in the first team this season, I was well aware of how highly he was rated after listening what was coming out from the academy coaches on their analysis of the player – everyone is fully aware as to how good he has been since he joined the football club.

“I’ve been very surprised with how comfortably he adapted to playing in the Premier League.

“It can be very hectic playing in those midfield areas at that level but he seems to naturally acclimatise to playing at that level. That’s a sign of a good player, when they look so comfortable playing for Chelsea.

“Gilmour looks like he’s got everything in his game. His awareness, his passing, his ability to break down attacks and start Chelsea attacks is incredible.

“Sometimes, you question the size of him but I’m told by Jody Morris that he is really tenacious and he can look after himself, so there is nothing to worry about there. So, I think he’s got a really good future at the football club.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table as they seek Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at the club.

However, it remains to be seen when the Premier League season will resume amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip