Chelsea FC’s Callum Hudson-Odoi has set himself a big target for 2021

Chelsea FC star Callum Hudson-Odoi has set himself the target of making the England squad for the European championships next summer.

The tournament was due to take place this summer but the event has been postponed for a year due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Hudson-Odoi was the first Premier League player to test positive for Covid-19 back in March but the winger has made a full recovery from the virus.

Now, he and his Chelsea FC team-mates are working hard to keep their fitness levels up by training at home during the lockdown in the United Kingdom.

For Hudson-Odoi, the postponement of Euro 2020 will give him a further year to prove himself to England boss Gareth Southgate and earn a spot in the Three Lions squad.

And the 19-year-old has now revealed that is his target in the coming months, when football finally does return following its hiatus.

“For me it is an opportunity to show again and keep pushing myself to the max to hopefully have an opportunity to go to the Euros,” said Hudson-Odoi, speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard.

“The Euros is a massive thing and I have big belief in myself and hopefully I will be able to get into the team.

“I just want to make sure that I keep pushing myself every game and every minute and making sure that I keep trying to score goals and make assists and keep trying to help the team as much as possible to get what we want, which is a trophy at the end of the day.”

Hudson-Odoi has scored one goal and made four assists in 17 Premier League appearances this season, although he has only started seven games in the top flight under Frank Lampard this term.

