Chelsea FC ‘close’ to signing Philippe Coutinho this summer – report

Chelsea FC are “close” to sealing a deal to sign Philippe Coutinho from FC Barcelona this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish newspaper Sport, as quoted by by The Sun, is reporting that the west London side are working hard on a deal to try and bring the talented Brazilian playmaker back to the Premier League.

Coutinho has struggled to find form since his big-money move to FC Barcelona from Liverpool FC in 2018 and he is currently on loan to German side Bayern Munich.

It is claimed in the same story that Chelsea FC are very keen on signing the 27-year-old and the Blues are said to be “locked” in talks with FC Barcelona about a deal to land Coutinho this summer.

According to the same article, Chelsea FC are currently leading the chase to sign Coutinho this summer ahead of their London rivals Arsenal.

Coutinho has netted nine goals and made eight assists in 32 games for Bayern Munich so far this season.

Chelsea FC – who are currently fourth in the Premier League table – have already made one new signing this summer after agreeing a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier in the year.

