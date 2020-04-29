Billy Gilmour reveals Andy Robertson message after Chelsea FC beat Liverpool FC

Andy Robertson (Photo: LFC TV/Screen grab)

Billy Gilmour has revealed what Scotland captain Andy Robertson said to him after Chelsea FC beat Liverpool FC in the FA Cup back in March.

The 18-year-old started the FA Cup fifth-round clash at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard placed his trust in the Scottish talent.

The Blues boss was rewarded for his faith after Gilmour produced an influential performance in the middle of the park to help Chelsea FC secure a 2-0 win over Premier League leaders Liverpool FC in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Gilmour outshone Liverpool FC duo Adam Lallana and Fabinho in their midfield battle to prompt Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane to describe the Chelsea FC teenager as a “world-class” looking talent.

The Scottish teenager followed up his FA Cup heroics with a man-of-the-match performance in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 rout of Everton in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Jamie Redknapp in a recent interview, Gilmour revealed Robertson’s classy message for the Chelsea FC and Scottish youngster.

“After the Liverpool game I swapped [shirts] with Andy Robertson,” Gilmour told Sky Sports’ The Football Show, as quoted by Metro.

“He came up to me after the game and he was just saying, ‘Well done, you played really well. Keep doing it. Hopefully see you soon in the first-team squad’.

“That was great to hear that from the captain.

“And I asked him if it was OK to swap shirts with him and he said, ‘No problem, we’ll do it inside’ so that was me buzzing!'”

Gilmour moved to Chelsea FC from Rangers in 2017 after he caught the eye of the west London side with his performances for the Glasgow club’s youth teams.

The Scottish talent has made seven appearances for the Chelsea FC first-team so far.

