Frank Lampard raves about 18-year-old Chelsea FC midfielder

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard says he has been delighted with Billy Gilmour’s introduction to the Chelsea FC team.

The Scottish midfielder has proven one of Chelsea FC’s most exciting talent over the past few months following his introduction to the first team.

Gilmour won the man of the match award for his performance in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 victory over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round.

The 18-year-old went on to scoop another man of the match award in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 rout of Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

The Scottish star has made seven appearances in all competitions in the current campaign.

Lampard has been willing to give youth a chance to shine in the Premier League this term, including the likes of Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham.

Speaking to Sky Sports News’ The Football Show, Lampard admitted that he was particularly delighted with Gilmour’s impact on the Chelsea FC team following his introduction.

“We’ve had a few of the young players come through this year, and that has given me great pleasure, as they are great to work with,” Lampard said.

“They want to come in, they want to learn, and they’re like sponges.

“Billy has given me as much pleasure as anyone. When you look at Billy, he can be quite slight in terms of his size, he’s quite quiet, young and polite, but then you train day-to-day with him through the season.

“He moved over to the first team quite a while ago to train because he just had to, because he just trained at such a level. If you have a possession in training, or a small game, just simple passing, whatever, you talk about having the attitude there and getting the basics right.

“In the modern day it can get lost a bit, doing the basics right, and he does them day in, day out. I’m pretty sure he will because his attitude and family he has around him is good, and he has the talent.

“It was a real pleasure seeing someone come in and do the real midfield basics – and that’s not to say he’s not a talented player – but the basics of receiving the ball, turning it around the corner, and making all of the right decisions in the game.

“Those are sometimes some of the hardest things to do, and he does them well.”

The 5ft 6ins midfielder has been a regular for the Scotland youth team over the past five seasons but Gilmour hasn’t made an appearance for the senior team.

Gilmour started his career at Scottish Premier League club Rangers before the promising midfielder moved down to Chelsea FC in 2017.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip