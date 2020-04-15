‘Do it our way’: Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC about Liverpool FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard says he won’t try to copy Liverpool FC or Manchester City as he attempts to rebuild Chelsea FC.

The Blues appointed Lampard as their new manager last summer after Chelsea FC decided to part company with Maurizio Sarri.

Lampard has been widely hailed for bringing through a lot of young British talent at Chelsea FC over the course of the campaign.

The Chelsea FC boss has helped to introduce exciting English talent such as Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori.

Although the Blues have produced some exciting attacking football under the club legend, they’ve struggled defensively.

Lampard is still striving to create an identity at Chelsea FC after nine months in charge of the west London side.

Speaking to Sky Sports News’ The Football Show, Lampard insists he wants the club to follow their own path in a bid to climb back to the top of English football.

“I don’t want to jump the gun because what Liverpool and Manchester City have done has been clear; I’d be a fool to suggest we can bridge that gap quickly because there has been a lot of hard work at those clubs in terms of recruitment of top players, of great coaches,” Lampard said.

“We have to be part of that process. We have to do it our way, we can’t try to copy. We have had experienced players around this year to help the youngsters but we know there are little areas within the squad… some of that’s what we have on the ground here already, some of that is how we might look to recruit.

“What’s going on in the world has made it very difficult to plan on that front. But going into this break I certainly felt we were moving in the right direction and with continued progress and work on the training ground, as well as potentially bringing in some players in key areas to try and help us bridge that gap, yes, I’ve got a strong belief that we can [challenge].”

Chelsea FC have already agreed to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in a £33m deal from Dutch side Ajax.

The Blues failed to sign any new players during Lampard’s first two transfer windows as Chelsea FC boss.

The west London side are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table in pursuit of a Champions League spot.

