Jamie Carragher: Chelsea FC star has made ‘huge improvement’

Mateo Kovacic (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jamie Carragher says Chelsea FC midfielder Mateo Kovacic has made “huge improvements” this term.

The Croatia international has established himself as a key player in Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC team following his permanent move to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Kovacic struggled to make a big impression in the Blues team during his debut campaign at the west London side under Lampard’s predecessor Maurizio Sarri.

However, the World Cup finalist has made himself a vital member of the Chelsea FC midfield in the current campaign.

Kovacic’s influential performances in the heart of midfield have helped Chelsea FC to challenge for a top-four finish despite their largely inexperienced team.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher omitted Kovacic from his Premier League team of the year in favour of Jordan Henderson, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish.

The Liverpool FC legend was then asked by one Twitter user why he didn’t believe Kovacic deserved a spot in his team of the year.

Carragher replied in a post on the social media website: “Huge improvement on last year, some great performances especially first half at Everton were he was outstanding. Very close to selection!”

The Croatian star made two assists in 32 games last season but the 25-year-old has scored once and created three goals in the current campaign.

Chelsea FC signed Kovacic in a big-money deal from Real Madrid last summer.

