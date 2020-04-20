Romelu Lukaku names Chelsea FC’s best young players

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku picks his favourite two young players at Chelsea FC

By Social Spy Monday 20 April 2020, 08:00 UK
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Romelu Lukaku has given his verdict on Chelsea FC’s most exciting young talent under Frank Lampard.

The Blues have earned lots of praise this season after Lampard decided to place his faith in youth unlike previous Chelsea FC managers in recent seasons.

Lampard initially blooded Tammy Abaraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori in the Chelsea FC first-team before Reece James established himself as a regular as the season went on.

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s talent was undisputed but the teenager didn’t play his first minutes under Lampard until the middle of autumn due to a serious knee injury.

The Blues manager recently gave 18-year-old Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour an opportunity to impress in the Chelsea FC team against Liverpool FC and Everton.

Lukaku was once considered the next big prospect at Chelsea FC before his loan move to Everton and subsequent permanent switch to Goodison Park ended his time at Stamford Bridge.

The current Inter Milan striker was asked to name Chelsea FC’s best young player during a Twitter Q&A on Saturday.

And Lukaku wrote on the social media website: “I like @tammyabraham and @masonmount_10.”

Abraham has scored 13 goals in 25 games in the Premier League this season to help Chelsea FC challenge for a top-four finish.

Mount has netted six times and contributed four assists to prove a hit in the middle of the park.

