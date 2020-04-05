‘He’s going to have a great career’: Pundit talks up Chelsea FC striker

Frank Sinclair has his say on Tammy Abraham's bright-looking future at Chelsea FC

The Sport Review staff
Sunday 5 April 2020
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Frank Sinclair is expecting to see Tammy Abraham have a “great career” at Chelsea FC in the coming years.

The young striker has impressed when called upon by Frank Lampard this season after the new Chelsea FC coach placed his faith firmly in youth in his first term in charge.

The 22-year-old forward has scored 13 goals and made two assists in 25 Premier League games so far this season and he has been earning lots of praise for his solid performances for the Blues.

Abraham, who has also netted twice in the Champions League, has been helping Chelsea FC to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season under Lampard.

Chelsea FC fans will be eager to see Abraham follow in the footsteps of the likes of Didier Drogba and Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink and establish himself as a striking legend at Stamford Bridge.

However, former Chelsea FC star Sinclair believes that it is unfair to make such comparisons at such an early stage of his career.

Speaking in an interview with GentingBet, Sinclair said: “I don’t think it is fair to compare Tammy Abraham to the likes of Drogba and Hasselbaink.

“Tammy Abraham needs to focus on himself, improving himself as an all-round striker, and be the best Tammy Abraham he can be, he shouldn’t worry about reaching the heights of Premier League stars, not just Chelsea stars, like Drogba and Hasselbaink.

“We’ve seen just how hard it is to develop from the academy and become the main striker at a Premier League club, let alone a club like Chelsea. It is very difficult to do.

“He’s going to have a great career at Chelsea and if he can score anywhere near the amount of goals that both Drogba, Hasselbaink or Lampard scored at Chelsea, then he’ll be right up there.

“He’s shown that he is capable of scoring goals in the Premier League, the next stage is doing that season in, season out.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at the club.

