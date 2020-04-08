Marcos Alonso names the one player he would bring back to Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Marcos Alonso has admitted that he would love to see Diego Costa back at Chelsea FC.

The Spain international ended up leaving Stamford Bridge in strange circumstances back in 2017 when Antonio Conte was in charge of the west London club.

Despite having scored 20 goals to help Chelsea FC win the Premier League title, Costa was deemed to be surplus to requirements and he was subsequently shipped out of the club as he returned to Atletico Madrid.

His move away from Stamford Bridge came despite him being in prolific form the season before his exit – and Alonso has now admitted that he wishes Costa was still at the club.

Asked to select any former Chelsea player and bring them back to the current squad in a Q&A on the club’s Instagram, Alonso replied: “The beast himself and my good friend, Diego Costa.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge at the club.

The Blues are three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United as they seek Champions League qualification for next season after a promising campaign in the Premier League.

